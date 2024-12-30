Navi Mumbai: Social Media Buzzing With Secret Hookah Parlour Offers Ahead of New Year

Despite the government’s statewide ban on hookah parlors to curb youth addiction, clandestine operations continue unabated in Panvel. Areas like Kharghar, Kamothe, Khanda Colony, and Panvel City have become hubs for these illegal establishments, with nearly 15 parlors reportedly running under the radar.

With New Year celebrations around the corner, these hookah parlors are rolling out special offers to attract young customers. Social media platforms are abuzz with advertisements and viral messages promoting these gatherings. Many of them are taking bookings for New Year’s Eve.

Youth Falling Prey to Addiction

Hookah smoking, which has become a status symbol among the youth, is drawing not only young men but also women into its grasp. Late-night gatherings at these parlors are a common sight, especially in areas with a significant college population, such as Kharghar.

A senior resident expressed concern, stating, “The government banned hookah parlors to protect the youth, but their secret operations continue to harm our children. The authorities must act swiftly.”

Police Pledge Action

The Navi Mumbai Police Anti-Narcotics Cell has vowed to take strict action. A senior police official stated, “We are gathering information on these illegal parlors and will conduct appropriate raids to shut them down.”

In the past, the police have successfully raided and shut down several such operations following the government’s ban. However, the resurgence of these parlors, particularly during festive seasons, raises questions about enforcement and compliance.

An Urgent Call for Vigilance

With social media fueling the popularity of these gatherings, authorities are urging citizens to report suspicious activities. The onus is also on parents and educational institutions to create awareness about the harmful effects of such habits.

As New Year’s Eve approaches, Navi Mumbai police are expected to intensify surveillance and take decisive action against these establishments to safeguard the youth and uphold the ban.