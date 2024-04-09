Navi Mumbai: Tempo Driver Booked for Transporting Buffaloes for Slaughter

Nerul police have booked a 48-year-old tempo driver for attempting to transport 17 buffaloes early Monday morning, suspected to be en route to Deonar in Mumbai for slaughter. Pratik Appasaheb Nanaware, a social worker, received a tip-off regarding a tempo transporting approximately 20 buffaloes from Mahad in Raigad to the Deonar Slaughterhouse in Mumbai.In response, Nanaware, accompanied by his friend Vishal Bind, intercepted the vehicle at Uran Phata around 4 a.m. on Monday, simultaneously alerting the police for assistance in halting the vehicle.

By 5 a.m., with the collaborative efforts of Nanaware, Bind, and the police, the vehicle was brought to a halt. Inspection revealed that 17 buffaloes were being transported in deplorable conditions, chained and without adequate provision for sustenance, evidently intended for slaughter. The driver, identified as Abrar Sajjad Khan, 48, a resident of Govandi in Mumbai, was taken into custody for interrogation. It was disclosed during questioning that the buffaloes had been sourced from Mahad in Raigad. Subsequently, Nerul police registered a case against the driver under section 192 A of the Motor Vehicle Act and sections 11 (1) d and 11 (1) (h) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960. Additionally, the driver was issued a notice under section 41 A (1) of CrPC to appear before the police upon request.

