Navi Mumbai: Three booked for verbally abusing Buddhist monk on local train

The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Navi Mumbai have filed a case against three individuals who reportedly verbally abused a 27-year-old Buddhist monk while on a suburban local train. This incident was reported on Tuesday.

Vashi GRP has registered a case under sections 294, (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 506, (criminal intimidation), 393 (attempt to commit robbery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The complainant was travelling towards Belapur on a local train around 7.30 pm on Sunday when the accused, who were under the influence of alcohol, verbally abused him and attempted to snatch his mobile phone, the official said.