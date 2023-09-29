Navi Mumbai: Three held for stealing vehicles, 14 cases detected

The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have reported the detection of 14 cases of vehicle thefts, leading to the arrest of three individuals. Following numerous complaints regarding tempo thefts within the jurisdiction of the Kalamboli police station, law enforcement officers diligently analyzed CCTV footage and gathered additional information, which resulted in the apprehension of Anwar Rasulkhan Pathan (age 39) from Panvel.

Pathan’s questioning led the police to Mannan Abdul Shiekh (36) from Jalna district and Firoz Mukkaram Sheikh (49), alias Mulla of Beed, said a release from the crime unit II of the Navi Mumbai police on Friday.

With the arrest of the three, the police detected 14 vehicle thefts committed in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Ahmednagar, Parbhani, Beed, Aurangabad, and Jalna, it said. The police have also recovered 10 Ape tempos, one motorcycle and one tempo engine, the release said.