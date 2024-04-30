Navi Mumbai to Experience Hazy Skies with Warmer Temperature

Navi Mumbai residents can anticipate a slight drop in temperatures on Tuesday, although the day is expected to be warmer overall. As per the latest forecast from the Regional Indian Meteorological Department, the mercury is set to climb to a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a relative humidity of up to 46%. The skies are predicted to stay predominantly clear throughout the day.

Navi Mumbai is poised to experience temperatures ranging from 27 to 38 degrees Celsius, as per the IMD's forecast. Hazy weather conditions are expected to prevail, attributed to sluggish wind speeds in the region, hovering around 5 kilometers per hour.

The next 48 hours will bring similar weather conditions. On Monday, the Thane Belapur Industrial Area saw a maximum temperature of 42 degree Celsius.