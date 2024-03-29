Navi Mumbai to See Rise in Temperature on Saturday

The forecast for Navi Mumbai indicates partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and evening. According to the regional center of IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 34 degrees Celsius, with relative humidity at approximately 60 percent. Additionally, Saturday will see a slight variation between the minimum and maximum temperatures, with the maximum temperature reaching 36 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, the upcoming days will follow a similar weather trend, with maximum temperatures expected to remain below 35 degrees Celsius.