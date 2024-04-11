Navi Mumbai Traffic Department Takes Action Against Over 100 Rickshaw Drivers Following Commuter Complaints

In a targeted initiative, Navi Mumbai Traffic Police took action against 138 rickshaw drivers for violating traffic regulations on April 10. This crackdown followed numerous complaints from commuters regarding fare refusal and non-compliance with metered fares. A senior official from the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police stated, "Several rickshaw drivers were observed neglecting traffic regulations in the Navi Mumbai area."

Subsequently, the Navi Mumbai Transport Department convened a joint meeting involving union leaders, rickshaw owners, and drivers in the region. Directives were issued to ensure adherence to traffic protocols. Despite these efforts, persistent complaints continued regarding the reckless behavior of certain rickshaw drivers, including fare refusal and disregard for traffic regulations.

As a result, a targeted enforcement campaign was conducted, resulting in penalties for 138 drivers on April 10.The traffic department warned that similar action will be taken intermittently against rickshaw drivers and owners who flout traffic rules and operate irresponsibly, including fare refusal. The department has urged them to abide by traffic rules and cooperate to maintain smooth traffic flow.