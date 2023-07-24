Navi Mumbai: Two eunuchs held for attacking, injuring cops in Vashi

Two eunuchs have been arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring on-duty policemen in Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday. The incident took place in Vashi area late on Saturday night, an official said.

A havildar and his associate spotted the two accused roaming on the road and intercepted them. The duo got annoyed and started beating up the patrolling team with bamboo sticks, he said.

The policemen were injured in the attack, the official said, adding that a case under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

In an another incident, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Maharashtra's Amravati district allegedly killed his wife and nephew, before shooting himself with his service revolver. According to sources, ACP Bharat Gaikwad shot his wife Moni and nephew Deepak in Pune. Following this, he also committed suicide.