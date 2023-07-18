Navi Mumbai: Two labourers caught stealing 90 kg tomatoes at APMC market

Two workers are accused of attempting to steal 90 kg of tomatoes from the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) market in Navi Mumbai as tomato prices continue to rise across the nation, police said.

The incident took place at the APMC market in Vashi on July 14, an official said. Security guards at the market spotted two labourers dragging crates containing 90 kg of tomatoes around 2 am. The duo was attempting to take the crates outside the market when the guards intercepted them, he said. When they failed to give a satisfactory response to the questions posed by the guards, they were taken to the APMC police station, the official said.

However, the owner of the tomato stock refused to lodge a complaint against the duo, he added. Tomato prices have shot up since last month due to the disruption in supply amid monsoon.