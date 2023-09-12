Navi Mumbai: Two traffic cops held for demanding bribe from autorickshaw driver

On Tuesday, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) disclosed that two traffic constables serving in the Navi Mumbai police force have been apprehended on charges of purportedly soliciting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from an autorickshaw driver.

An offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against traffic constables Pravin Rathod (33) and Namdeo Gadhekar (35), who are attached to the Mahape traffic division, deputy superintendent of police (Navi Mumbai ACB) Shivraj Mehetre said.

The accused constables had caught an autorickshaw driver for traffic violations, seized his vehicle, and allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 for releasing it, he said. Following negotiations, the duo settled for Rs 2,000 and were caught by the ACB while accepting the bribe amount on Monday