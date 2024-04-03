Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Maximum Temperature of 33°C Today

By Amit Srivastava | Published: April 3, 2024 01:32 PM2024-04-03T13:32:42+5:302024-04-03T13:33:01+5:30

The Regional Centre of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a clear sky  on Wednesday in Navi Mumbai, with the ...

Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Maximum Temperature of 33°C Today | Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Maximum Temperature of 33°C Today

Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Maximum Temperature of 33°C Today

The Regional Centre of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a clear sky  on Wednesday in Navi Mumbai, with the maximum temperature expected to reach up to 34 degrees Celsius. The temperature of the city is likely to rise during this week.

As per the forecast, in the next 48 hours, the range of temperatures will be between 24 and 35 degrees Celsius, with relative humidity at approximately 50 percent.

Also Read | Thane Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Maximum Temperature of 38°C Today, Clear Skies Expected Tomorrow.

On Tuesday, the Thane-Belapur Industrial Area (TBIA) witnessed a maximum temperature 37.4 degree Celsius with relative humidity 50%. 

Open in app
Tags :Navi MumbaiWeather Bureau CentreIndian Meteorological DepartmentMaharashtra