Thane Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Maximum Temperature of 38°C Today, Clear Skies Expected Tomorrow
By Nirmeeti Patole | Published: April 3, 2024 01:17 PM2024-04-03T13:17:52+5:302024-04-03T13:19:54+5:30
Residents of Thane are feeling the heat as temperatures have climbed significantly in the past five days. With summer approaching, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a minimum temperature of 22°C and a scorching maximum of 38°C for today.
This marks a noticeable increase compared to just a week ago. On March 28th, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Yesterday, it reached a sweltering 37.8°C. The relative humidity in Thane also remained high yesterday, at 68%.
Looking ahead, the IMD predicts clear skies for tomorrow with a slight rise in minimum temperature to 23°C, while the maximum remains unchanged at 38°C. However, some relief might be on the horizon. By April 8th, the IMD forecasts a slight dip in the maximum temperature to 35°C, with the minimum remaining at 23°C.