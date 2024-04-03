Thane Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Maximum Temperature of 38°C Today, Clear Skies Expected Tomorrow

Residents of Thane are feeling the heat as temperatures have climbed significantly in the past five days. With summer approaching, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a minimum temperature of 22°C and a scorching maximum of 38°C for today.

This marks a noticeable increase compared to just a week ago. On March 28th, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Yesterday, it reached a sweltering 37.8°C. The relative humidity in Thane also remained high yesterday, at 68%.

Looking ahead, the IMD predicts clear skies for tomorrow with a slight rise in minimum temperature to 23°C, while the maximum remains unchanged at 38°C. However, some relief might be on the horizon. By April 8th, the IMD forecasts a slight dip in the maximum temperature to 35°C, with the minimum remaining at 23°C.