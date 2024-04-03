Mumbai Weather Update: Clear Skies and Gradual Temperature Rise Expected

Mumbai is anticipated to experience clear weather conditions throughout the day in both the city and its surrounding suburbs. According to forecasts from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures may rise by 1 or 2 degrees in the upcoming days. Today's temperature forecast indicates a low of 24 degrees Celsius and a high of 35 degrees Celsius.

Looking ahead to the week, minimum temperatures are expected to gradually increase, reaching approximately 25 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 26 degrees Celsius on Thursday. This trend is projected to continue with temperatures remaining between 25-26 degrees Celsius from Friday through Tuesday.

Humidity levels are currently at 62, showing a decrease of 10 points from Tuesday. IMD forecasts suggest that Mumbai will experience a temperature rise over the next five days.

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai has been recorded at 130, classified as 'poor' by SAFAR-India. AQI values ranging from zero to 50 are deemed 'good', while readings between 50 and 100 fall under the 'satisfactory' category. However, AQI levels between 100 and 200 are labeled 'moderate', indicating the need for caution.