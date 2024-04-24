Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperature Set To Hit 36 Degrees Celsius Today

The Regional Indian Meteorological Department's latest forecast indicates that Navi Mumbai can expect little change in temperature on Wednesday, coupled with a slight reduction in humidity. Maximum temperatures are projected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, with relative humidity peaking at 57%. The skies are forecasted to remain predominantly clear throughout the day.

The IMD has forecasted hazy weather conditions in Navi Mumbai, with slow wind speeds averaging around 14 km per hour. This weather pattern is expected to persist due to the minimal movement of air across the region. Temperatures are projected to range between 25 and 36 degrees Celsius, indicating relatively warm conditions prevailing throughout the day.

The next 48 hours will bring similar weather conditions. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded 38.4 degree Celsius in Thane Belapur Industrial Area. However, the temperature during the weekend is expected to touch 38 degree Celsius again.

