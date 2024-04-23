Navi Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Clear Skies Amid Rising Temperatures

Navi Mumbai is expected to experience a minor increase in temperature coupled with a decrease in humidity, as per the latest forecast from the Regional Indian Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature is anticipated to reach 36 degrees Celsius, with relative humidity expected to hover around 59%. The sky is forecasted to remain predominantly clear during this period.

The IMD predicts hazy weather conditions in Navi Mumbai, with minimum and maximum temperatures ranging from 25 to 36 degrees Celsius. This haziness is attributed to sluggish wind speeds, expected to be around 8 kilometers per hour across the region.

The next 48 hours will bring similar weather conditions. On Monday, the maximum temperature was recorded 39 degree Celsius in Thane Belapur Industrial Area.