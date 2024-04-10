Navi Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Relief From Heatwave With Clear Skies, Maximum Temperature of 33°C Today

Residents of Navi Mumbai can expect relief from the intense heat as the Regional Centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts predominantly clear skies on Tuesday. The maximum temperature in Navi Mumbai is anticipated to hover around 33 degrees Celsius, offering a break from the scorching conditions.

According to the forecast, over the next 48 hours, temperatures in the region are expected to fluctuate between 25 and 33 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a relative humidity of around 50 percent. Towards the weekend, partly cloudy skies are predicted, coinciding with a slight increase in temperature.

Earlier, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued a directive to tackle the rising temperature. Citizens have been advised to stay hydrated, dress in lightweight, light-colored clothing, and seek shade when outdoors. Proper hydration, coupled with the use of sunglasses, umbrellas, and suitable footwear, can help minimize the impact of prolonged sun exposure. Additionally, pet owners are reminded to ensure their animals have access to shaded areas and ample water supplies.

