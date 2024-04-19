Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Maximum Temperature Set to Hit 37°C, Rain Expected on April 21

Navi Mumbai anticipates a minor uptick in temperatures this coming Friday, with a peak expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius. The forecast predicts clear skies accompanied by a humidity level of 59%.

Notably, on Thursday, the Thane Belapur Industrial Area registered a temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius, marking a deviation of approximately 4 degrees below the seasonal peak.

The similar warther pattern will be seen on Saturday. However, on Sunday, there is forecast of rain or thundershowers towards afternoon or evening in Navi Mumbai. However, there is less of a heatwave like situation in the coming week.

