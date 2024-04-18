Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Temperature to Rise Again, Clear Skies Expected
By Amit Srivastava | Published: April 18, 2024 09:28 AM2024-04-18T09:28:57+5:302024-04-18T09:34:15+5:30
After getting relief from the heatwave yesterday, Navi Mumbai temperature is all set to rise again. On Thursday, with the mercury expected to reach a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius. The sky will remain clear, while humidity levels are forecasted to be around 76%.
On Wednesday, the city experienced a sudden drop in temperature. The Thane Belapur Industrial Area recorded a maximum of 35.6 degrees Celsius, which was approximately 6 degrees below the peak temperature of this season.
The temperature in the city is expected to range between 25 and 38 degrees Celsius. Over the next two days, a similar weather pattern is anticipated, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.
