Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Temperature to Rise Again, Clear Skies Expected

After getting relief from the heatwave yesterday, Navi Mumbai temperature is all set to rise again. On Thursday, with the mercury expected to reach a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius. The sky will remain clear, while humidity levels are forecasted to be around 76%.

On Wednesday, the city experienced a sudden drop in temperature. The Thane Belapur Industrial Area recorded a maximum of 35.6 degrees Celsius, which was approximately 6 degrees below the peak temperature of this season.

The temperature in the city is expected to range between 25 and 38 degrees Celsius. Over the next two days, a similar weather pattern is anticipated, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.

