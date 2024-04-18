Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Will Back Arun Gawli's Daughter for Mumbai Mayor Post

Speaker and Mumbai South Lok Sabha poll aspirant Rahul Narwekar one statement has created a stir. Rahul Narwekar revealed that he was a new member of the Arun Gawli-founded Akhil Bhartiya Sena (ABS) family and will support Gawli’s daughter Geeta in becoming the next mayor of Mumbai.

This statement was made at a meeting with ABS office-bearers in Byculla on Monday. Notablly Narwekar, whose candidature hasn’t been declared by BJP yet.

Geeta is a former corporator elected in 2017 who had backed the BJP, was present at the meet. Rahul Narwekar said, “Today, a new member has joined the ABS family, assume this. I’m not just asking for support for (myself) for LS polls, but I will support my sister (Geeta Gawli) till she becomes mayor of Mumbai.”

