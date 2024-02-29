Navi Mumbai Woman Loses Rs 1.92 Crore in Online Share Trading Scam, 4 Booked

A 48-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, reportedly fell victim to an online share trading scam, losing Rs 1.92 crore. Police have filed a case against four individuals in connection with the incident.

According to Senior Inspector Gajanan Kadam of the Cyber Police Station, the accused enticed the victim with promises of high returns on her investments in online share trading. Over the course of the last two months, the victim, a resident of Vashi area, transferred payments totaling Rs 1,92,49,200 to various bank accounts as instructed by the perpetrators.

Upon requesting the returns and the invested amount, the victim encountered evasive responses from the accused, who also started avoiding her calls. Subsequently, after filing a complaint, the police registered a case against four individuals on Wednesday under pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, as stated by the official.