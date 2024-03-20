Navi Mumbai's Morbe Dam: 142 Days of Water Supply Assured as Summer Looms

The Morbe Dam, managed by the Navi Mumbai Muncipal Corporation, serves as a important water source for the city and people living in areas under NMMC's jurisdiction have a reason to cheer as summer's are knocking the door and demand for water will increase in days to come. Residents living under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) do not need to worry as the Morbe Dam that supplies water to the city has sufficient water levels to meet the demand for water for the next 142 days. At present, the dam level is 77.17 meters while it was 77.04 meters last year. The maximum water level of the dam is 88 meters. The dam had filled upto 97% as the catchment area had received over 3770 mm of rainfall in 2023.

The dam is located in Khalapur in the Raigad district. For the past two years, the Raigad district has received 3400 average rainfall. While there have been complaints of inadequate water and muddy water supply in a few areas, the NMMC’s Morbe dam has sufficient water to meet the present demand. As per the data shared by the Morbe Dam official, the dam has enough water to meet the demand till August 19, 2022.

The total storage capacity of the Morbe Dam is 190.890 million cubic meters (MCM). As of March 20, the storage was 98.078 MCM, which is 51.31% of its total capacity. “The maximum water level of the dam is 88 meters. Currently, the water level is at 77.17 meters,” said an official from Morbe Dam. NMMC requires around 493 million liters (ML) of water per day and around 409.60 ML it gets from the Morbe dam and the remaining is supplied by Hetwane Dam, and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). Apart from its own areas, NMMC also supplies water to CIDCO administered areas along the pipeline route.



