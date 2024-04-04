Navi Mumbai's Morbe Dam Water Level Stand at 46.85%, Sufficient for Next 126 Days

By Amit Srivastava | Published: April 4, 2024 07:44 PM

ir="ltr">With Monsoon still at least two months away, the current gross storage of Morbe Dam, the city's primary water source, stands at 46.85%. At this level, the civic body anticipates being able to sustainably meet the city's water demand for the next 126 days.

Currently, the dam level stands at 76 meters, showing a slight rise from 75.84 meters a year ago. It's worth noting that the dam's maximum capacity is 88 meters. Dam's capacity reached an impressive 97%, thanks to the catchment area receiving more than 3770 mm of rainfall in 2023. Located in Khalapur, Raigad district, this dam serves as a crucial water source. Over the last couple of years, Raigad district has experienced an average rainfall of 3400 mm.

Morbe Dam has a total storage capacity of 190.890 million cubic meters (MCM). By March 20, it stored 98.078 MCM, equivalent to 51.31% of its total capacity. An official from Morbe Dam verified that the current water level is at 77.17 meters, with a maximum capacity of 88 meters.