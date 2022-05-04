Navneet Rana taken to JJ Hospital from Byculla jail for spondylosis treatment

Amravati MP Navneet Rana on Wednesday was taken to JJ Hospital in Mumbai from Byculla jail for her spondylosis treatment.

Her lawyer on Monday wrote a letter to the Superintendent of Byculla Jail stating that the BJP leader has spondylosis which is increasing due to continuously sitting and lying on the floor in jail.

The lawyer further stated that Rana needs to undergo a CT scan so that the doctors can understand the seriousness of her condition, adding that the jail authorities denied permission for the same.

He warned that if Rana's condition deteriorates due to a lack of timely diagnosis, then the jail authorities will be responsible for the same.

MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, who is an independent MLA, were arrested on April 23 from their Mumbai residence after declaring that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's home in Bandra.

The two were booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.