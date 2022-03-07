Nawab Malik's judicial custody extended by 14-days

Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday was sent to 14-day judicial custody by Special PMLA court in Mumbai. He was arrested by ED on February 23rd, in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

Special PMLA court on February 3 had extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik till March 7 in connection with Dawood Ibrahim's money laundering case.

ED sources have claimed that they have established money trail linking Nawab Malik to people connected to the underworld. ED sources have also claimed that they have found details of benami investments of Nawab Malik in a few real estate projects.

The ED had on February 18 arrested Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar in the matter. Salim Qureshi, an aide of Chhota Shakeel was also interrogated in the matter.