Nawab Malik's judicial custody extended till April 22

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik's judicial custody has been extended till April 22 in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

Malik's custody ended on Monday, following which the court extended the custody. Nawab Malik has challenged his arrest calling it illegal and unconstitutional," Bhosle said.

Malik, the chief of NCP's Mumbai unit and also the Guardian minister for Parbhani and Gondia districts, is currently in judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. He was arrested on February 23.