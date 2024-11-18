Nawab Malik's Twitter Account Hacked: Former Minister Warn's Followers 'Don't Respond To Any Tweets Or Messages On X

Former Minister Nawab Malik on Monday requested his followers not to respond to any messages from his X account as it has been hacked. Malik, 65 shared the news in a post on his official page saying, My official X (Formerly Twitter) account has been hacked. We are working with the concerned authorities to resolve the issue at the earliest. Please do not engage with or any posts, messages, or announcements made from my account made from my account until further notice.

Malik is the NCP candidate from Mankhurd-Shivajinagar and is pitted against Samajwadi Party’s sitting MLA and its Maharashtra unit chief Abu Asim Azmi and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s Suresh Patil, the official candidate of Maha Yuti. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, allies of NCP in the ruling Mahayuti alliance, have opposed Nawab Malik's candidature. Malik was arrested in a money laundering case and is also accused of having links with people close to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. He was granted medical bail in August 2023 on medical grounds. The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

