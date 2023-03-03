Naxalites torch three vehicles engaged in bridge construction work in Gadchiroli

Suspected Naxalites set on fire three vehicles engaged in bridge construction work in Gadchiroli district of eastern Maharashtra, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday night in Ettapalli taluka, they said. This is the second such incident in the district this week, the police said.

Armed Naxalites torched one JCB machine, one Poclain machine and one mixer machine vehicle engaged in the construction of a bridge on Puraslagondi-Alenga road," a police official said.

A probe is being carried out into the incident, he said. On Monday night, suspected Naxalites had torched a mixer machine vehicle engaged in road construction work in Botanpundi-Visamundi road in the district.