NCB Mumbai Busts Major Interstate Drug Syndicate: 75 Kgs Ganja, 4,800 CBCS Bottles Seized, 6 Arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai has busted a major drug syndicate operating out of Ulhasnagar in the Thane district. The operation led to the seizure of 4,800 bottles of codeine syrup and 75 kilograms of ganja. Six individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

NCB Mumbai successfully busted an interstate drug syndicate operating from Ulhasnagar area of Thane district which was dealing in multiple drugs. In this connection 4800 Codeine syrup bottles and 75 kgs Ganja was seized. A total of 06 persons have been arrested in this… pic.twitter.com/1JnGvJDjvh — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2024

The NCB received intelligence about a syndicate based in Ulhasnagar involved in trafficking illicitly diverted codeine syrup bottles. The investigation revealed that the group had planned to procure large consignments of codeine syrup. On August 8, 2024, NCB officers intercepted a consignment at a courier office in Ulhasnagar, arresting Vinod P., who was found in possession of 4,800 bottles of codeine syrup.

During questioning, Vinod P. provided information about other members of the syndicate. This led to the identification and subsequent arrest of Manish P., Akash P., Raj K., Mohanish S., and Sunny J. on August 9, 2024. The arrests took place in Bhiwandi, where the team recovered 75 kilograms of ganja from travel bags, trolley bags, and gunny bags. Additionally, Rs. 1,18,860 in cash, believed to be from previous illegal drug sales, was seized.