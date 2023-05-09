NCB seizes Rs 1.8 crore worth of gold from international smuggler at Nagpur airport

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) intercepted an international gold smuggler at Nagpur airport, on Tuesday, and seized gold worth Rs 1.8 crore from him.

The smuggler had carefully stitched seven small white packets along the inner side of his jeans pant. Upon investigation, it was found that each packet contained a semi-liquid paste of golden colour.

According to Amit Ghawate, the Zonal Director of NCB Mumbai, the case was transferred to Nagpur Customs for a thorough investigation.