NCP approach civic body demanding citizen facilitation centres across Latur city

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers in Maharashtra's Latur have formally approached the municipal authority, requesting the establishment of citizen facilitation centers throughout the city to better serve the general public.

NCP workers said the city corporation had a centre at a prominent location on its premises to facilitate payment of taxes, new water connections, issuance of birth and death certificates, and other services, but it has now been shifted elsewhere.

They gave a memorandum to the civic body on Wednesday demanding the setting up of citizen facilitation centres across the city for easy delivery of services, said a local leader.