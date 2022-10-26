NCP asks did CM Eknath Shinde Diwali with police in Gadchiroli for publicity

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde if he celebrated Diwali with police in Naxalite-affected Gadchiroli district for the sake of publicity.

According to a report of PTI, Shinde on Tuesday visited Bhamragad in the eastern Maharashtra district and celebrated Diwali with police personnel.

Good to know that CM Eknath Shinde ji celebrated Diwali with Police in Gadchiroli. But the question is, why only there? Did he celebrate there because it is a naxal area and it will garner him more publicity? tweeted NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto, PTI reported.