NCP chief Sharad Pawar condemned Election Commission, says 'Never seen EC take away total control of one party'

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), condemned the Election Commission of India's decision to grant the Shiv Sena name and the bow-arrow party symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction.

The EC ruled in favour of the Shinde group last week, delivering a heavy loss to former CM Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena UBT.

The Thackeray group subsequently appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court, which refused to stay the EC order.

"I've never seen the Election Commission take away total control of one party," Pawar said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said that their plea was admitted in court, indicating that it is maintainable. "It is a relief as doors have not been closed for us," he said.