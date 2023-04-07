NCP chief Sharad Pawar criticizes demand for JPC in Hindenburg case, calls it unnecessary

Sharad Pawar, who has been a prominent figure in Indian politics for six decades, is highly regarded for his opinions on important issues related to democracy. Recently, there has been a demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the Hindenburg case, and Pawar has shared his views on the matter.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Sharad Pawar expressed his opinion that the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the Hindenburg case was unnecessary. According to him, since the ruling party has a majority in the JPC, the truth cannot be revealed. Instead, he suggested that a committee appointed by the Supreme Court would be more likely to uncover the truth.

Sharad Pawar commented on the Hindenburg case, stating that the opposition gave undue importance to a report provided by a company whose background and name are unknown. He also suggested that the case seems to have targeted an industrial cluster.

Sharad Pawar expressed his opinion that appointing a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) would not solve the issue at hand and that the truth would only be revealed through a committee set up by the Supreme Court. He further emphasized that a JPC was not necessary in this case and would not make any difference.

Sharad Pawar shared his experience of entering politics and stated that initially, they criticized the Tata and Birla companies to target the government. However, later they came to know about the immense contribution made by the Tatas to the country. Currently, instead of targeting the Tatas, there are attacks on Adani and Ambani.