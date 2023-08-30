NCP chief Sharad Pawar gets retirement suggestion from close friend Cyrus Poonawalla

A few days ago, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar announced his intention to step down as party president. Subsequently, discussions about his retirement gained momentum, but he later reconsidered. Within a few days, divisions emerged within the NCP, and the Ajit Pawar group advised Sharad Pawar to retire. Meanwhile, discussions about Pawar's retirement have resurfaced. Sharad Pawar's close friend and Serum Institute of India chief, Cyrus Poonawalla, has also suggested Pawar to retire.

Cyrus Poonawalla, the managing director of the Serum Institute of India and a close friend of Sharad Pawar, advised Sharad Pawar to retire. During a program in Pune, Poonawalla suggested retirement to Pawar. During the conversation, journalists questioned him about the current political situation in the state. In response, Cyrus Poonawalla praised Pawar's work but advised him to consider retirement.

Poonawalla said, “Sharad Pawar has had the opportunity to become the Prime Minister twice. He has made a significant contribution to the country. He's very intelligent. He could have served the people more. But now he and I are older. Now we should retire.”

Poonawalla's statement comes at a time when several senior NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, have also publicly expressed their views on Pawar's retirement. It remains to be seen how Sharad Pawar will react to Poonawalla's statement.