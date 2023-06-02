NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Eknath Shinde to invite him for 75th Maratha Mandir Foundation Day

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to invite him for the 75th Foundation Day of the Maratha Mandir, a charitable institution.

Pawar, who met Shinde at the CM's official residence Varsha, is the president of the Mumbai-based Maratha Mandir. The veteran politician later tweeted that he also had a discussion with Shinde about organising a meeting to address the issues faced by actors, artistes and people associated with the Marathi film industry and theatre.

In recent days, Maharashtra politics has witnessed a surge in meetings and interactions. Just two days ago, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had a meeting with Raj Thackeray, the chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Fadnavis stated that the discussion lasted approximately ninety minutes but emphasized that the meeting was devoid of any political agenda.