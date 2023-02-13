NCP chief Sharad Pawar reacts to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis's statement

There was a discussion with NCP chief Sharad Pawar regarding the early morning swearing-in ceremony. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently made a statement. Sharad Pawar has given his first reaction to his statement.

"Devendra Fadnavis is a cultured and decent person. I never thought that he would make such a statement based on lies." Saying this, Sharad Pawar has severely pinched Fadnavis. Therefore, a new political controversy has erupted over the early morning swearing-in of the BJP and NCP.

Speaking to a news channel, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "When we started negotiating with the Shiv Sena for power after the 2019 assembly elections, we came to know that they were in talks with the NCP and the Congress. At the same time, we received a proposal for an alliance from the NCP. Since the Shiv Sena had betrayed us, we gave our nod to the NCP without much thought. But at that time, the BJP-NCP alliance talks were direct with Sharad Pawar. It was only after discussing with them that everything was decided. But everyone knows what happened after that," said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Then, in response to Fadnavis's allegations, NCP president Sharad Pawar said that he thought Devendra was a cultured, decent, and wise man. NCP president Sharad Pawar responded to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' allegations by saying he does not believe he would make such statements based on falsehood.

Devendra Fadnavis is creating confusion- Ashok Chavan

How does deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis get such an interview during the elections?, Sharad Pawar is a maverick leader, and he is not a leader who takes decisions secretly, Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan has hit out at Fadnavis. Despite the BJP being in power in the state, they are working to create confusion among the people. Ashok Chavan has also said that if Sharad Pawar wanted to do something like this, he would have done it earlier.