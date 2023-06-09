NCP chief Sharad Pawar receives death threats on Twitter

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has received death threats on Twitter. In response to this alarming situation, a delegation from the NCP, led by Supriya Sule, NCP MP and daughter of Sharad Pawar, paid a visit to the Mumbai Police Commissioner. The purpose of their visit is to seek appropriate action against the Twitter account responsible for issuing the menacing threats.

 

(This is breaking news, more details awaited)

