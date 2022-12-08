NCP chief Sharad Pawar says Centre cannot remain mute spectator over border row

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar said that the Central Government cannot remain a mute spectator over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute.

If power is misused to destroy the idea of a language medium and movement, there is bound to be a reaction. But, the Centre has turned a blind eye to it, Pawar said addressing a meeting of the NCP here.

According to a report of PTI, The Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute is not between the two states, but for the rights and justice of the Marathi- speaking people in the border areas of the neighbouring state, the former Union minister said.

On Wednesday, the issue of the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka was raised in the Lok Sabha with NCP leader and Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule seeking the intervention of the Union home ministry in the matter.

Referring to it, Pawar said, Yesterday, the Lok Sabha Speaker told Supriya Sule that the issue is between two states and not an issue to be raised in Parliament. If Parliament will not look into the dispute, who will? The central government cannot be a mute spectator. He said the Karnataka government has always taken a different stand on how the percentage of Kannada population can be increase in Belagavi in the southern state, which is located adjoining the Maharashtra border.

They (Karnataka government) brought government offices to Belagavi. The winter session of the Karnataka legislature is also held in Belagavi to show Maharashtra has no right over the city, Pawar said.

