NCP chief Sharad Pawar says, K'taka polls results have shown path to opposition

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on party's thumping victory in Karnataka Polls said we have got a message from Karnataka. The state has shown a path to the opposition. If a single party like Congress in Karnataka can show their power against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP0 then in other states like-minded parties should come together and defeat BJP.

In Karnataka elections, the results of which were declared on Saturday, the Congress won 135 seats out of 224, while the ruling BJP and the former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats, respectively.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP), which met at a private hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday evening, passed a unanimous resolution authorising All India Congress Committee (AICC) President M Mallikarjun Kharge to pick its leader, who will be the next chief minister of Karnataka.