NCP chief Sharad Pawar says Maha Governor Koshyari has crossed all limits on recent remark over Shivaji

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar criticised Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his recent statements on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and said he has crossed all the limits.

The former Union minister also said that such people should not be given crucial posts. Koshyari had said last week during an event in Aurangabad that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of olden days. His statement had drawn flak from NCP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction.

Speaking to reporters here, Pawar said, When I heard his comments about Shiv Chhatrapati now he has crossed all the limits. He did praise Shivaji Maharaj yesterday, but it is a late realisation. I think the President and the Prime Minister should take a decision (about Koshyari). Such people should not be given crucial posts, he said.