NCP chief Sharad Pawar says promote Marathi dialects

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said the local Marathi dialects should be promoted and encouraged across the globe.

According to a report of TOI, The dialects are connected with Marathi only. The idea of the World Marathi Conference (Jagtik Marathi Sammelan) was to create more awareness and spread the Marathi language. I have been a part of various such conferences and these are the need of the hour, he said while speaking at the 18th World Marathi Conference (Jagtik Marathi Sammelan) at Dr DY Patil University in Pimpri.

Former CM Sushilkumar Shinde and Dnyaneshwar Mulay, former secretary, ministry of external affairs and overseas Indian affairs, were present among other dignitaries.