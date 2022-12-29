NCP chief Sharad Pawar to meet PM Modi over misuse of power after release of Anil Deshmukh

Following the release of former Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to prevent anyone going through a similar situation in the future.

The NCP chief also termed the arrest of Deshmukh and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut as an example of misuse of power by investigating agencies.

Whatever the order of the court has come, it is going to be appropriate to consider and make changes if the people present in today’s government have good sense. The court has clearly said in its order that there is no evidence against him. The court has clearly said in its order that the accusations were made of about Rs 100 crores but in the chargesheet, the figure was reduced to Rs 1 crore, Pawar said.

Whatever the order of the court has come, it is going to be appropriate to consider and make changes if the people present in today’s government have good sense. The court has clearly said in its order that there is no evidence against him. The court has clearly said in its order that the accusations were made of about Rs 100 crores but in the chargesheet, the figure was reduced to Rs 1 crore, Pawar said.

Deshmukh on Wednesday was released from Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. He was released after formalities for his release were completed and sureties furnished.