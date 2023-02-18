NCP chief Sharad Pawar to Uddhav Thackeray says accept it and take a new symbol

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar remarked on the loss of the bow and arrow symbol of his ally Uddhav Thackeray faction, stating that it would not have any major impact.

He also stressed that the people would accept the new symbol. Pawar’s remarks came after Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered that the party name Shiv Sena and the party symbol Bow and Arrow will be given to the Eknath Shinde faction.

The NCP chief asked Thackeray to accept the Election Commission’s decision and take a new symbol.It’s the decision of the Election Commission. Once a decision is given, there can be no discussion. Accept it and take a new symbol. It (the loss of the old symbol) is not going to have any major impact as people will accept (the new symbol). It just would remain in the discussion for the next 15-30 days, that’s it, Pawar said.

He recalled the Congress having to change its symbol from two bullocks with a yoke to hand and said that the people would accept the new symbol of Uddhav Thackeray faction like the way they accepted the Congress’ new symbol. I remember Indira Gandhi also faced this situation. Congress used to have a two bullocks with a yoke symbol. Later they lost it & adopted hand as a new symbol & people accepted it. Similarly, people will accept the new symbol (of Uddhav Thackeray faction), he said.

In a major setback to the Uddhav Thackery faction of Shiv Sena, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday allotted the party name Shiv Sena and the symbol Bow and Arrow to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

