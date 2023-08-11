NCP, Congress welcome interim bail granted to Nawab Malik in money laundering case

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress on Friday welcomed the interim bail granted to former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik by the Supreme Court on medical grounds in a money laundering case.

Malik, a senior NCP leader, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in February 2022 in the case allegedly linked to the activities of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.

Party's national spokesperson Clyde Crasto thanked the apex court for granting interim bail for two months to the politician, saying the 64-year-old former minister can avail medical treatment for his multiple health issues during this period. Opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar of the Congress aslo welcomed the bail granted to Malik.

Malik had made headlines for attacking Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) former zonal director Sameer Wankhede, accusing him of several service-related wrongdoings after the anti-drugs officer led a raid on a cruise ship off Mumbai's coast in October 2021.