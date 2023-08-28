"NCP could have secured Chief Minister's post in 2004", says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar received a warm welcome in Baramati on Saturday. The entire Baramati resonated with cheers of 'Ajitdada Zindabad'. This marked Ajit Pawar's inaugural visit to Baramati since assuming the role of deputy chief minister. While addressing the Baramati residents, Ajit Pawar asserted a significant statement regarding the chief minister's position.

In 2004, the NCP had elected more MLAs than the Congress. The Nationalist Congress Party could have secured the chief minister's post, but due to certain political compromises, it went to Congress. Ajit Pawar said, "In 2004, the NCP could have obtained the chief minister's post, but what will it do now? I can't mention certain things. At that time, Sonia Gandhi informed Vilasrao Deshmukh that more NCP MLAs had been elected. Their MLAs would decide their chief minister. But, couldn't become the Chief Minister."

He further stated, "In 2019, Uddhav Thackeray was offered the Chief Minister's position. At that time, Shiv Sena had 65 MLAs, and NCP had 54. However, there was no discussion on the chief minister's post for two and a half years. I am currently given the responsibility of deputy chief minister. We work through the night to ensure justice for the post. The factories are facing difficulties. This year, there's a shortage of cane. We don't know how long the scarcity will last. We will work towards the betterment of Baramati and the district. We will strive to implement central and state government schemes. I commit to developing Maharashtra through the efforts of Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and my colleagues," he said.