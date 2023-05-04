NCP denies claim in Saamana editorial of leaders were inclined towards BJP

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said that the committee set up by Sharad Pawar to deliberate on his successor will urge him to take back his resignation as party chief and denied the claim in a Saamana editorial that some NCP leaders were inclined towards the Bharatiya Janata Paty (BJP).

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase that the party workers do not want Pawar to step down. The committee set up by Pawar saheb will meet tomorrow to deliberate on the issue and request him to take back his resignation, Tapase said.

To a question about an editorial in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana which claimed that most of the NCP leaders who cried over Pawar's decision have their one foot in the BJP, Tapase said, The entire NCP is united and will put up candidates against the BJP to ensure the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) wins maximum seats in the (2024) Assembly polls.

The tripartite MVA, comprising NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, was in power in the state for over 30 months when it collapsed last June following a rebellion in the undivided Sena led by Eknath Shinde, who then joined hands with the BJP to become the chief minister. Pawar was the architect of MVA.