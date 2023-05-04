NCP follows Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar's ideologies, won't ally with BJP: Nana Patole

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached out to NCP leader Supriya Sule to discuss the current situation in the party. As both parties are part of the Mahavikas Aghadi alliance, it is natural to have such discussions. Being an experienced politician, Sharad Pawar is well-equipped to handle the situation. Congress State President Nana Patole clarified that Rahul Gandhi's stance is to continue in his current position.

During a press conference on Thursday, Congress State President Nana Patole stated that the NCP has made a decision about their party leadership, and it is not necessary for them to consult with Congress about it. Patole emphasized that their alliance with NCP is strong and will not be affected by any changes in the leadership. He further added that NCP follows the ideologies of Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar, and therefore, they will not form an alliance with the BJP.

Patole clarified that the Congress party has a firm stance on Adani, and it is not related to Shiv Sena and NCP's association with Adani. He alleged that Adani's wrongdoings are known to everyone, and when Rahul Gandhi questioned the relationship between Adani and Prime Minister Modi, he was expelled from Parliament.