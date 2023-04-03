NCP leader Ajit Pawar clarifies on special chair for Uddhav Thackeray at rally

Uddhav Thackeray was provided with a special chair at the Vajramuth rally of MVA in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, leading to political discussion and media coverage. However, opposition leader Ajit Pawar has now provided clarification on the matter.

Leader of the Opposition, Ajit Pawar said, “I am amused by the discussion that took place about the chair of Uddhav Thackeray at the Vajramuth rally. There was an operation in the back of Uddhav Thackeray a few days ago, so a straight chair was placed behind him, which may have appeared different to some. However, there is no discrimination between us, and we are going together.”

“We received a good response to our meeting, with people intently listening from the first speech to the last. We have planned to conduct the second meeting in Nagpur, followed by the third in Mumbai on May 1, and then in Pune. Our team has prepared some policies for the meetings.”

Ajit Pawar shared that each party has been given a chance to have two leaders speak at the meetings.