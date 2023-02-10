NCP leader Ajit Pawar says Congress is an MVA partner their issues should be resolved

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said that the issues troubling the Maharashtra Congress should get resolved as it is one of the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, and condemned the alleged attack on Congress Legislative Council member Pradnya Satav.

According to a report of PTI, MVA comprises the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress. Asked about a senior state Congress leader's visit to Delhi amid infighting in the state unit, Pawar called it a good move and said there is a need to clear the air.

We, as one of the constituents of MVA, feel that whatever confusion has been created within the Congress following some incidents, it should be cleared and the issue should be resolved, said the former deputy chief minister.

The state Congress unit has been hit by a crisis, particularly after the MLC election to the Nashik graduates' constituency, where senior leader Balasaheb Thorat's nephew Satyajit Tambe won as an independent.