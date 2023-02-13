NCP leader Ajit Pawar says power does not remain with anyone forever

National Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar claimed that Maharashtra government could fall again as court verdicts on pleas with regard to the politcal crisis in the state last year were pending.

The deputy chief minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Pawar said power has a way of changing hands as the status doesn't remain the same forever.

Pawar made remarks while addressing a campaign event for the Kasba Assembly bye-election in Pune. Power does not remain with anyone forever. No one is born with a silver spoon. Power comes, power goes. The decision of the Supreme Court (on the pleas on Maharashtra political crisis) is yet to come.

The decision of the Election Commission is yet to come, anything can happen. If the MLAs get disqualified, then there may be a change (of government) again. Everyone should keep this in mind," Pawar said on Sunday.

However, the battle for primacy between the rival Sena factions is far from over, with the Supreme Court posting for February 14 the hearing on a batch of petitions filed by Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in connection with last year's political crisis.

A five-judge Constitution bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha on January 10, said, "We will hear it (the batch of pleas on Maharashtra political crisis) on February 14.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Kasba Peth MLA Mukta Tilak on December 22 last year. The Chinchwad Assembly seat of Pune, which fell vacant following the demise of sitting MLA Laxman Jagtap on January 3, will go to bypoll on the same day.